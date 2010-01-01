https://on.soundcloud.com/QNA42VPphwsHhUI4p3 (Character Reel)
https://on.soundcloud.com/hpFnk2lmMxY5mTfXsq (Narration Reel)
https://on.soundcloud.com/GCxvrIQAW4Nop29Dlr (Commercial Reel)
cjaxvocals.com is a vision many years in the making. I have often been told I have a voice (And face!) for radio, and wanted to see where my voice acting career would go.
I believe everyone has a talent, and it only took me 40 years to find mine!
I deliver smooth vocals, in the deep, to low-mid range. I would love to get into the audiobook space, or even big screen movie introductions.
I would love to talk to you about your voice over needs. All consultations are by appointment only.